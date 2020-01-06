UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $362,798.00 and $13,112.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000354 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

