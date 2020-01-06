United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UBSI. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

United Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. 359,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.21. United Bankshares has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $15,301,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $6,082,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $3,320,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 69.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

