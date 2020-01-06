UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,087 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,469,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $289.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,897. The company has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

