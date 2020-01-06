Utrust Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Ethfinex and Kucoin. Utrust has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

