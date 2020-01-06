Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $43.98. 130,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,963,100. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

