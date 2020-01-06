Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

DeGreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.2% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,654,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,310,000 after acquiring an additional 196,457 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after acquiring an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,315,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.25. 93,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,659. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.15 and a fifty-two week high of $298.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.