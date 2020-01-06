Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $26,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 39,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,250. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6109 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

