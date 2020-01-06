Verasity (VRA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.17 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Verasity has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000850 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000060 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001166 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

