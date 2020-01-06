Veros (VRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $234,396.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 121.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 163.2% higher against the dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $234,396.00 and approximately $4,488.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,056,175 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.