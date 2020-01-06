Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $113,075.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00574588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010085 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,218 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, YoBit and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

