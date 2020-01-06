Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

VRTU traded down $3.63 on Monday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,118. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,089,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,035 shares of company stock worth $2,401,303 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 76,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors boosted its stake in Virtusa by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors now owns 308,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Virtusa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co boosted its stake in Virtusa by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 226,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,211 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

