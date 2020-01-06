VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of VMware by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $153.46. 11,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura raised their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $4,206,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $9,533,251. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

