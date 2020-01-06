Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €220.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOW3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €192.50 ($223.84).

ETR:VOW3 traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €175.84 ($204.47). The company had a trading volume of 444,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €177.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €160.57. Volkswagen has a one year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

