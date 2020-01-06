VouchForMe 1-Day Volume Tops $22,283.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Livecoin. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $649,074.00 and approximately $22,283.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

