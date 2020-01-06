Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Acquires $479,083.70 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 95,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $479,083.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 350,094 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,764,473.76.

On Friday, December 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 290,904 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,454,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 259,077 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,292,794.23.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,510 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $684,799.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 376,071 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $1,869,072.87.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 422,896 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $2,093,335.20.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 228,784 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $1,123,329.44.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 429,425 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $2,117,065.25.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,413 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $94,735.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,500 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $16,940.00.

NYSE:PPR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,020. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 4,325.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

