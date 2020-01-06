Wagerr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,167.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $4,167.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,732,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,353,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

