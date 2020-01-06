Wavesbet Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,964.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $81,666.00 and $30,964.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00022619 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000850 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 82.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

