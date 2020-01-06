Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on W. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of W stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 32,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,830. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,536 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 106.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,135,461 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wayfair by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

