Wedbush Downgrades Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) to Neutral

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of HABT traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,020. The firm has a market cap of $274.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 512.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the second quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Habit Restaurants by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Habit Restaurants by 3,981.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

