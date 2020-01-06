Wings (WINGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $93,148.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $93,148.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.