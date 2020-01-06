WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000970 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

