Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,206 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $1,260,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 409,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after buying an additional 77,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $80.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

