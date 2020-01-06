Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,175.73.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded up $19.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,894.55. 1,879,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,528. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,518.31 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,785.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,818.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

