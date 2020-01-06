Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day moving average of $195.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $164.81 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

