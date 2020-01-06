Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 9,351 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. 1,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

