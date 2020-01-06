Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $686,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $298.72. 14,647,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,318.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

