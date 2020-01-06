Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 348,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.84. The company had a trading volume of 131,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $137.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

