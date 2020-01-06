Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 3.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.40. 3,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,100. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $88.42 and a 1-year high of $106.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.