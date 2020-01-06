Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.65. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $145.56 and a 1 year high of $190.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8853 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

