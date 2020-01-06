Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $15,573,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 393,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

