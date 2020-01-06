Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $115.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

