X-CASH (XCASH) Price Down 0.1% This Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $6,599.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00070082 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,345,995,698 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.