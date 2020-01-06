Zacks: Analysts Expect Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oragenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Oragenics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oragenics.

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

