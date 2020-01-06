Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Achieves Market Cap of $173,192.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $173,192.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,204 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

