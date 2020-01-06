Zel Price Tops $0.0324 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00423590 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00073694 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00098362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002872 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000920 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 88,499,150 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.