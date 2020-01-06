ZelCash Market Cap Hits $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00710212 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00230444 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004369 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00080257 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001775 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

