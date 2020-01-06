Zetacoin (ZET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,787.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $230,455.00 and $13,787.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,912.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.51 or 0.03078798 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00653945 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,876,600 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

