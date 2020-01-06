Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $46.72 million and $9.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Korbit, Radar Relay and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,097,330,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,805,862,886 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Ethfinex, Hotbit, WazirX, Upbit, OOOBTC, Coinhub, Coinone, DDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Kyber Network, DEx.top, IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Zebpay, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Korbit, AirSwap, OKEx, BiteBTC, HitBTC, BitMart, BitForex, Bitbns, Tokenomy, Bithumb and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

