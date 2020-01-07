-$0.01 EPS Expected for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Superior Drilling Products reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million.

Shares of SDPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,400. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

