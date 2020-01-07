-$0.12 EPS Expected for BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

