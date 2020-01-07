$0.25 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

