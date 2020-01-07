$135.38 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $135.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.21 million and the highest is $138.00 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $542.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.60 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $568.00 million, with estimates ranging from $558.63 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

