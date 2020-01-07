1irstcoin Trading Down 6.3% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and $211,333.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00020273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000766 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,144 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

