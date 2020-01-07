888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 Holdings Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 208.50 ($2.74).

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

888 opened at GBX 157.95 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 158.25. The stock has a market cap of $593.00 million and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. 888 Holdings Public has a twelve month low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.40 ($2.41).

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.