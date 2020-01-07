89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Svb Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETNB. Bank of America began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56. 89bio has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $46.19.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($30.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($29.43).

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 837,500 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,612,500.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 575,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $15,525,000.00.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

