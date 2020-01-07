999 Achieves Market Capitalization of $631.09 Million (999)

999 (CURRENCY:999) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. 999 has a market capitalization of $631.09 million and approximately $63,835.00 worth of 999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 999 has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 999 token can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00034998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004165 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000647 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

999 Token Profile

999 is a token. 999’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,101,154 tokens. 999’s official website is www.acashcorp.com.

Buying and Selling 999

999 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

