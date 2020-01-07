Aave Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.70 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Aave has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and $6.70 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Bibox and Alterdice.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aave Profile

LEND is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Alterdice, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Binance, BiteBTC, ABCC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

