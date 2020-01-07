Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target upped by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ANF. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ANF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 498,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 89.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 421,712 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,392 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

