ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

