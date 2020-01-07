Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Svb Leerink

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACRS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

